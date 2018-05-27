Charity BI Marathon underway in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Charity BI Marathon is underway in Astana this Sunday, Kazinform reports.

The 3rd edition of the BI Marathon gathered a record number of participants - 7,200 people. Runners from 20 countries, namely Germany, China, Russia, Ukraine and many other countries came to Astana to take part in the marathon.



Olympic boxing champion and Kazakhstani MP Serik Sapiyev is one of those who woke up this rainy morning and went for a run during the marathon in Astana.



"I always take part in such events which promote sport and healthy lifestyle. I wish everyone good luck today!" he said while welcoming the crowd of participants.



Participants are offered to cover 5km, 10km, 21km and 42.2km distances during the marathon. The youngest participants will run the 2km distance.



All the funds raised during the marathon will be sent to a charitable fund BI - Zhuldyzai to help sick children. Organizers claim that over 22 million tenge has been raised this year.