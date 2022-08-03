Charity run to take place in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A charity run ‘You are the champion of my heart’ organized by ‘Center of Heart’ Fund is set to take place in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learned from the website of the city administration.

The event is dated to the 10th anniversary since the first heart transplant surgery carried out in Kazakhstan.

The charity run is scheduled to take place from 8:00 till 10:00 am on August 7. Some of the streets on the left bank of the Kazakh capital will be cordoned off due to the event.