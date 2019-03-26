EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:04, 26 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Charles, Camilla tour Old Havana

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, toured Old Havana on Monday, strolling through the city full of history and music that was dominated by British troops between August 1762 and July 1763, EFE has learned.

    The tour of the old city - declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1982 was the first thing on the agenda of the royal couple, who are the first members of the British royal family to visit Cuba and whose presence has sparked great interest and expectation.

