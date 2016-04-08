Charlize Theron cast as ‘Fast and Furious 8' villain

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Charlize Theron has officially joined the cast of Fast 8, according to U.S. mass media.

Details behind the role are kept under wraps. But the Oscar-winner is rumored to play a villain in the next installment of highly popular Universal's franchise.



Theron, 41, will join the franchise regulars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Dwayne Johnson and Michelle Rodriguez.



Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray confirmed he will be behind the camera for Fast 8.