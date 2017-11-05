EN
    14:35, 05 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Charlo to GGG: We will fight soon!

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At a press conference at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in New York, Jermall Charlo (26-0, 20 KOs) said he plans to challenge Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) at 160 lbs, Sports.kz reports.



    "I'm ready for that top level... I'm only getting better... I feel a lot better at 160...Give me a shot!" Charlo said.

    Jermall Charlo is a mandatory challenger for the WBC middleweight title, which currently belongs to Golovkin.

     

