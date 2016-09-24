EN
    00:47, 24 September 2016

    Charlotte police under mounting pressure to release video

    LONDON. KAZINFORM Officials in Charlotte, North Carolina, are fending off mounting pressure to release video of a fatal shooting.

    Family members of Keith Lamont Scott, an African-American man who was shot by a black officer, were allowed to watch the footage on Thursday.

    Their lawyers say they want the video to be made public because it raises "more questions than answers".

    He was the 214th black person killed by US police this year out of a total of 821, says Mapping Police Violence.

    Critics have accused Charlotte authorities of a lack of transparency, compared with the swift action taken after a police shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a white officer has been charged.

    Read more at BBC

    World News
