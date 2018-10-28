Charter of Civil Servants adopted in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Ethical standards of civil servants' behavior: experience and achievements was the theme of the forum of ethics commissioners held in Kostanay city.

The forum brought together over 100 members of Ethical Councils and ethics commissioners all over the country.



The event was organized by the Ethics Council's Territorial Department for Kostanay region and regional administration under the UNDP support.



Two years passed since the establishment of the Ethics Commissioner institution and Ethics Council in Kazakhstan.



"The Ethics Council is a modern constructive dialogue platform aimed at discussing problems, sharing views and offering ways of increasing efficiency," Chief of Staff of the Civil Service and Anti-Corruption Agency Sayan Akhmetzhanov said at the forum.



The event ended with adoption of the Charter of Civil Servants of Kazakhstan.



The Charter calls all civil servants to realize that civil service reflects trust of society and government and sets high requirements to moral and ethical image of civil servants.