EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:33, 09 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Cheapening of bread for socially vulnerable people only to help reduce government expenditures to KZT 1.5 bln

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cheapening of bread for socially vulnerable layers of population only will allow to reduce the government expenditures from 7-8 bln to KZT 1.5 bln, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Asylzhan Mamytbekov told at the Governmental Hour today.

    "The Government spent about 7-8 billion tenge every year over the course of 5-6 years on cheapening of bread. Some years the amount bulked to 12-15 billion tenge. A year and half ago the decision that the volume of subsidies will have to be reduced and the prices have to be at the market level was made. In other words, the prices will not be cheapened or regulated," A. Mamytbekov said.

    According to him, not targeted subsidization of bread is too expensive for the national budget. Now, the bread will be cheapened for the socially vulnerable layers of people only, which is to allow the government to reduce the expenditures to 1.5 billion tenge.

    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!