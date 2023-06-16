EN
    18:53, 16 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Cheese production complex to be launched in Kostanay region

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – A project on cheese production worth over 7 billion tenge is set to be launched in Kostanay region, akim (governor) of the region Kumar Aksakalov said Friday, Kazinform reports.

    Governor Aksakalov told a press briefing at the Central Communications Service, a new complex on cheese production to the tune of 7.2 billion tenge will be launched in the region with the help of Germany’s Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH. It will have a capacity of 2,000 tons of cheese per year.

    The cheese production complex, according to Aksakalov, is among 12 projects in the sphere of agriculture set to be launched in the region in the nearest future. Over 80 billion tenge will reportedly be channeled into those projects.

    The cheese production complex is unique because it will employ only 35 people and will be fully automatized.


    Kostanay region Agriculture
