Chelsea’s Loïc Rémy linked with move to Chinese Super League

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Loïc Rémy is reportedly weighing up an offer to move to the Chinese Super League after claims in France that Chelsea have agreed in principle to accept a €20m offer for the striker.

On Tuesday, the French website Le10 Sport reported that negotiations were ongoing between Chelsea and Shanghai Shenhua, with Rémy offered around €7m a year in wages. However, it is claimed that an unnamed club has now joined the race to sign the France striker after offering €20m to Chelsea, according to the Guardian.

"Loïc Rémy has received in recent hours a superior proposal from another Chinese club, which this time may grab his attention," the report reads.

The newly-promoted side Hebei China Fortune, who have already signed the former Chelsea midfielder Gaël Kakuta and the Ivory Coast forward Gervinho in the last few weeks, are mentioned as possible suitors, although they have also been linked with an approach for Paris Saint-Germain's Ezequiel Lavezzi.

The Chinese transfer window remains open until 26 February, with the Super League season due to start at the end of the month.