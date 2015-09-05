Chelsea to offer Juventus €100 million for Paul Pogba

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Chelsea put in an €85m bid for Paul Pogba which Juventus gleefully accepted, but the French midfielder scoffed and is staying put, so Mikel will have to wait until January for Mourinho to find another shut up shop specialist, or to sign Pogba. If the Blues are to come in again in January they will need to stump up €100m (£73m) - that's two Anthony Martials.

Manchester United's very own overpass up-sprucer Martial was a wanted man and apparently the club paid an incy wincy bit more than they wanted to, in order to fight off the advances of Manchester City, Chelsea and Barcelona who had all been eyeing a pre-contract deal next summer. Dynamic duo Louis van Gaal and Ed Woodward will make one last attempt to wooDavid de Gea by offering the goalkeeper a new contract next month. Real Madrid meanwhile have spat their collective dummy out: if we cannot have De Gea then you can never, ever have Gareth Bale. And Madrid sent a timely tweet to rub Old Trafford noses in it, Kazinform refers to the Guardian. The Mill can not so exclusively reveal that the Daily Express reports that reports in Spain report that Paris St-Germain will listen to offers of around £45m forEdinson Cavani in January. Arsène Wenger is primed with the Arsenal cheque book in hand. The Bayern Munich president, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, says he rejected a huge offer for Thomas Müller this summer but wouldn't budge on which club waved a wad of notes his way. Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says he had Reading defender Michael Hector stolen from under his nose after Chelsea stepped in to sign the 23-year-old. And David Beckham has backed his old pall Ryan Giggs to take over at Man Utd when Louis van Gaal leaves.