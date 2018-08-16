Chelyabinsk and Almaty to boost business ties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A business mission of the Chelyabinsk Oblast will be held in Almaty on September 25-28, Kazinform reports referring to the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

It is organized by the South-Ural Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Chelyabinsk city administration and Almaty akimat (administration).

Presentations of Chelyabinsk and Almaty, meetings at departments and city administration, negotiations with Kazakhstan's entrepreneurs will be held as part of the business trip.



Besides, the delegation members will take part in the 26th Kazakhstan's Oil and Gas International Exhibition KIOGE 2018 that features innovative technologies and basic trends for the oil and gas industry development.