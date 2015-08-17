Chemical spill in U.S. sends 15 to hospital

CHICAGO. KAZINFORM - A chemical spill of sulfur dioxide has sent 15 people to hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana, local media reported Sunday.

Between 200 and 300 people were evacuated.

Sulfur dioxide leaked at Hydrite Chemical Co. on Saturday night and winds carried fumes to nearby Hulman-Mini Speedway, where a crowd was watching auto races, said Joe Swan, a fire department spokesman in Terre Haute.

Terre Haute Regional Hospital released a statement saying that 12 people were treated and released from the hospital the same day, while three remain in care, Xinhua reports.

"We've got things under control at this time," said Swan.

Local media reported that Hydrite found the leak and turned off the pipes.

Many of the evacuated complained of respiratory problems, including difficult breathing, nasal irritation and nausea. Oxygen was provided to some patients at the leakage scene.

Sulfur dioxide is a colorless gas with a suffocating odor, which can cause serious or permanent injury when inhaled.

This chemical leak comes in the wake of the Gold King Mine waste water spill in the U.S. state of Colorado, and a chemical spill in Spokane, Washington, on Wednesday, which caused eight people to become ill.