Chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva returns to Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan Chess Federation announced the return of Bibisara Assaubayeva to the motherland.

According to Executive Director of the Federation Irina Grishchenko, the Russian Chess Federation confirmed its consent to Assaubayeva's transition to the Kazakhstan Chess Federation. In turn, the Kazakhstan Chess Federation has already sent an appropriate request and all required documents to the FIDE.

"We hope the decision will be adopted in the nearest time," said Grishchenko.



Bibisara Assaubayeva is a native of Taraz. She won world champion's title four times being a member of the Kazakh team.



Two years ago her mother Liana Tanzharikova took a decision on her daughter's transition to the Moscow Region's Chess Federation.