Chief Accountant of RoK Embassy in Belarus embezzled $700,000

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Anti-Corruption National Bureau has detained chief accountant of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belarus A.Seidualiyev.

It has been established that during 2012-2015 Seidualiyev embezzled budget funds to the amount of USD 207,000 by issue of fictitious cash payment vouchers of the payments allegedly made to the general contractor of construction of the Embassy Building Aktivbusinessplus.

Besides, during the stated period Seidualiyev stole USD474,883 which had been received by the Embassy as VAT return from Beralus tax authorities.

According to the press service of the Bureau, the total amount of the money embezzled is USD 681,883.

At present Seidualiyev has been placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Astana according to the Article 128 of the Criminal Procedural Code. Pretrial investigation is ongoing.