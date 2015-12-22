Chief banker predicts inflation to make 8% at 2016 end

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Chief banker of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev says inflation in Kazakhstan will significantly fall in the fourth quarter of 2016 and will approach 8% by year end. He said it today at a press conference in Almaty. According to Akishev, despite high level of inflation in 2016, it will be “fading away.”

The Bank’s main challenge will be to stabilize inflation expectations and return inflation indicator to 6-8% corridor in 2016, he added.

Akishev quoted also Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry regarding inflation rate in the country. Thus, in November 2015 inflation made 3.7%. Food prices rose by 3.3%. Non-food stuffs increased in prices by 6.5%. The cost of services rose by 1.4%.

Annual inflation in November 2015 made 12.8% (7.4% in December 2014). In the past 12 months prices for food increased by 10.8%, for non-foods – by 21.3% and for paid services – by 6.9%.