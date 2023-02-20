Chief ecologist of Karaganda region named

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Bakhtiyar Sanbayev became the head of the natural resources and nature management department of Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born in 1986 in Shet district, Bakhtiyar Sanbayev is a graduate of the Karaganda State Technical University and the Central Asia Academy.

Since 2009 he worked at the regional administration of Karaganda region coordinating the issues of civil defense, emergencies management.

He has been working at the natural resources and nature management department of Karaganda region in various posts since 2013. Prior to the recent appointment, he was its deputy head.

Photo: gov.kz