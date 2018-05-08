Chief Executive of Afghanistan reiterates support for Kazakhstan's initiatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alimkhan Yessengeldiyev was received by Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, Abdullah Abdullah expressed gratitude to the friendly and fraternal Kazakhstan, and, in particular, to President Nursultan Nazarbayev for the ongoing support. He underlined that the bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan is based on trust between the presidents of the two countries and between the governments, and pointed to the significance of productive meetings with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev within various international forums.

The Chief Executive of Afghanistan also highlighted the particular importance of Kazakhstan's initiatives as a Non-Permanent Member of the UN Security Council, which are aimed at reestablishment of peace and security in Afghanistan. He mentioned the visit of the UN Security Council delegation to Kabul in January 2018 and assured of the readiness to render comprehensive support for other proposals and initiatives of Kazakhstan.

In turn, Ambassador Yessengeldiyev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to continue supporting all international and regional initiatives for the settlement in Afghanistan including those within such international forums as the UN, OIC, SCO, etc.

The Kazakh diplomat emphasized the importance of the relationship between security and economic development (the Development-Security Nexus) that comprises job creation, development of agricultural and industrial sectors, extraction of mineral resources.

The sides also agreed over the topicality to expand the trade and economic relations between the countries and the need to unleash the full potential of bilateral cooperation including in agriculture, industry, etc.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alimkhan Yessengeldiev presented in Kabul his credentials to the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.