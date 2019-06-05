Chief Mufti wishes peace and accord to Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Fitr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan Muslims, Chief Mufti Serikbay Kazhy Oraz congratulates Kazakhstanis on Oraza Ait holiday (Eid al-Fitr), Kazinform reports.

"Dear compatriots! Dear brothers! Let me congratulate you on the beginning of a great holiday of the entire Muslim ummah - Eid al-Fitr! I wish wellbeing, health, unity and prosperity to each family! May Allah accept our fast which we have observed for all these thirty days, our prayer, almsgiving and zakat and other good deeds," a congratulatory message reads.



As the Chief Mufti notes, the word ‘Ait' (Eid) means ‘feast', ‘holiday', ‘sharing joy'.



"On this day, it is advisable to share joy with the loved ones and help those in need. During the holy month of Ramadan, our mosques organized Iftar and various charity events to support needy people and families with many children. Therefore I would like to thank all those who joined these campaigns. May Allah be pleased with you! May all our prayers and fasts, zakats and almsgiving as well as good deeds performed in this holy month be accepted by Allah! May Allah send peace and accord to our land! I wish prosperity to our independent Kazakhstan!" Serikbay Kazhy Oraz says.