Chief of Almaty city’s sport department dies in Paris

Chief of Almaty city’s sport department Yerden Khairullin died of cardiac arrest in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Yerden Khairullin left for the 2024 Olympic Games as a tourist.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sport confirmed the information.

“Unfortunately, we lost Yerden Khairullin, chief of Almaty city’s sport department, in Almaty. His heart suddenly stopped,” Dias Akhmetsharip, Media Advisor of the Minister of Tourism and Sport, said to Kazinform News Agency.

From 2012 to 2019, Yerden Khairullin worked at the department for entrepreneurship and industry at the Almaly district mayor’s office. He also helmed the entrepreneurship and industry department.

From 2019 to 2022, he was deputy mayor of Almaty city's Almaly district.

In May 2022, he was appointed the chief of Almaty city's sport department.