Chief of Astana EXPO 2017 National Company, Tatarstan President signed memo of coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the JSC NC Astana EXPO 2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov has met today with President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov in Astana.

Following the meeting, the sides entered into a memorandum of understanding, the press service of the national company informed.





The document aims at establishment of partnership relations and development of a long-term, effective and mutually beneficial cooperation.

In his welcoming speech, Yessimov noted that the Astana EXPO 2017 National Company has held a roadshow and numerous meetings with tourist companies in Kazan. Today’s memorandum of cooperation aims at promotion of active development of tourism as part of Astana EXPO 2017 with the involvement of leading tour operators.

The sides agreed also to cooperate and exchange information in improvement of investment climate, increasing investment attractiveness and provide mutual assistance in simplification of administrative barriers etc.

“I have no doubt that this EXPO will become one of the best events. You are doing a very serious work,” said President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

Recall that the EXPO 2017 will be held in Astana from June 10 through September 10, 2017.