Chief of Information Ministry’s Office named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Serik Yegizbayev has been designated the Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press officer of the prime minister.

Born in 1963 in West Kazakhstan region, Serik Yegizbayev graduated from the West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Kazakh State Law Academy.

For many years Mr. Yegizbayev worked in West Kazakhstan region holding various posts at the local Youth Union and the regional administration.

In 2000 he joined the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan. One year later he began working at the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. From 2007 till 2016 he served at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In October 2016 he was appointed Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In March 2017 Mr. Yegizbayev was named Deputy Chairman for Regional Development of the Republican Television and Radio Corporation «Qazaqstan».

Prior to the recent appointment, he was deputy akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region since September 2019.