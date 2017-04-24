EN
    18:46, 24 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Chief of Kazakh Foreign Intelligence Service reports to President Nazarbayev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Gabit Baizhanov, chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Syrbar", in the Akorda presidential residence today, Kazinform has learned from the president's press service.

    At the meeting, Mr. Baizhanov reported to President Nazarbayev on the service's current activity and plans for the upcoming period.

    In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of instructions.

