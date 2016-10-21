Chief of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin awarded with 2nd Degree Dostyk Order

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov has awarded Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin with the 2nd degree Dostyk Order, which is Naryshkin's first award at the new post.

“The interaction of Kazakhstan and Russian special services is of key importance amid the challenges and threats which our countries and the EEU are facing,” Naryshkin said.

Massimov noted the contribution of Naryshkin to the development of Eurasian integration.

“By the Presidential Decree, you [Sergey Naryshkin - editor] are awarded with the 2nd degree Dostyk Order” said the Kazakh security boss.

“It is a great honor for me,” said Naryshkin in turn.