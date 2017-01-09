Chief of Unified Accumulative Pension Fund arrested for 2 months

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Chief of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund Ruslan Yerdenayev has been arrested for 2 months, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A district court of Almaty city issued a resolution on arrest of Chief of the Fund Ruslan Yerdenayev, Head of the Fund’s Financial Risks Department Mussa Bakhtov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JSC AlatauMunayAltyn Bakhytzhan Kenzhebekov and Director of the LLP Buzgul Aurum A.Naizagarin.

Law-enforcement officials suspect Yerdenayev and other persons of "embezzlement and wasting entrusted property" as per Article 189, part 4, paragraph 2 of the country’s Criminal Code.

Since December 21, the Department of the National Security Committee for Almaty city has been investigating into the Fund’s 5bln tenge worth deal – purchase of bonds from LLP Buzgul Aurum. The investigation is carried out together with the National Bank.