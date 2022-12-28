Chief Sanitary Doctor addresses Kazakhstanis ahead of New Year holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Healthcare-Chief Sanitary Doctor Aizhan Yesmagambetova addressed Kazakhstanis ahead of the New Year holiday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

With the consideration of the peak of flu and ARVI season and the oncoming New Year holiday, the Chief Sanitary Doctor urged the population:

- to use facemasks while visiting crowded places;

- to refrain from attending public activities, in particular, with children in closed premises;

- to ventilate the premises regularly;

- to use hand sanitizers or disinfecting wipes;

- to limit contacts with sick persons;

- to keep children with flu and ARVI symptoms at home;