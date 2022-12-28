EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:58, 28 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Chief Sanitary Doctor addresses Kazakhstanis ahead of New Year holiday

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Healthcare-Chief Sanitary Doctor Aizhan Yesmagambetova addressed Kazakhstanis ahead of the New Year holiday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    With the consideration of the peak of flu and ARVI season and the oncoming New Year holiday, the Chief Sanitary Doctor urged the population:

    - to use facemasks while visiting crowded places;

    - to refrain from attending public activities, in particular, with children in closed premises;

    - to ventilate the premises regularly;

    - to use hand sanitizers or disinfecting wipes;

    - to limit contacts with sick persons;

    - to keep children with flu and ARVI symptoms at home;


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!