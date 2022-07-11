EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:15, 11 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Chief sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan says coronavirus becomes less aggressive

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief of the Sanitary-Epidemiological Control Department of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova made a report on the epidemiological situation in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    She noted the growing dynamics of the COVID-19 incidence has been observed since late June. In the past two weeks, the daily number of confirmed cases reached 120 on average. 118 new cases have been confirmed countrywide in the past 24 hours. The reproductive number (Rt) of the coronavirus infection stands at 1,958, she added.

    The speaker said that despite the growing COVID-19 morbidity, the run of the infection has become less aggressive. The most important thing is there are no patients on life support, she stressed.

    Presently, 118 COVID-19 patients are getting hospital treatment. 11 of them are in intensive care units, and 338 patients are at home care.



    Tags:
    Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!