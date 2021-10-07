EN
    17:09, 07 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Chief sanitary officer on potential delivery of Sputnik Light vaccine to Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Chief sanitary officer of Almaty city Zhandarbek Bekshin revealed whether Sputnik Light vaccine’s delivery to Almaty is in the plan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the press briefing, Bekshin was asked whether the Sputnik Light vaccine officially registered in Kazakhstan will be available in Almaty city and who is eligible to get the jab.

    Bekshin said that deliveries of the Sputnik Light vaccines are not planned. The city is expecting the delivery of Pfizer vaccine and is set to distribute the new batch of locally produced QazVac vaccine.

    All deliveries, according to him, are agreed with and carried out by the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan. There is no such information about the Sputnik Light vaccine, he added.

    Earlier Bekshin revealed the tentative date of Pfizer vaccine’s delivery to Almaty city and who will get the vaccine first.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
