Chiefs of 6 countries’ space agencies to attend KADEX 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov told the Government Hour at the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament about the forthcoming KADEX 2018, the 5th International Exhibition of Weapons Systems and Military Equipment, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"KADEX 2018 Exhibition is becoming a tradition. The first exhibition was held in 2010. This year, it will be the fifth exhibition. Four exhibitions took place under the auspices of the Ministry of Defense. In view of the fact that this year exhibition for the first time will be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry, and considering the ministry's specifics, cybersecurity will be added as a new direction," said Beibut Atamkulov.

The minister said that 315 companies are expected to participate in the exhibition this year.

"Of 315, 205 companies are international. Besides, there will be 43 official delegations from 28 countries. As of today, 102 media outlets have been accredited, of which 50 are foreign ones. In addition to the exhibits that will be on the site, about 144 units of military equipment, including aviation, will be represented there. During KADEX 2018, five conferences will be arranged. The first, second, and third ones will be dedicated to defense technologies, the construction of space vehicles, and cybersecurity, respectively. I would like to emphasize that 15 space agencies and six heads of space agencies from Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia will attend this year's exhibition," Mr. Atamkulov added.

It is to be recalled that KADEX 2018 will be held in Astana from 23rd to 26th May.