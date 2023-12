URALSK. KAZINFORM – A two-year-old child has died in the city of Uralsk after plummeting from the window, Kazinform has learnt from Polisia.kz.

Left unattended in one of the residential complexes in Uralsk, the two-year-old plummeted to his death from the window on the fifth floor.

The horrific incident happened at around 14:00 pm on June 1.