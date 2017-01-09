Child, 4, plunges from height in Uralsk, survives

URALSK. KAZINFORM - A four-year child plummeted from the window of a multi-storey apartment complex and survived in Uralsk. The accident occurred at 7:55 a.m. on January 7, Kazinform correspondent Yelzhan Yeraly reports.

According to press secretary of the West Kazakhstan regional healthcare department Flyura Samatova, the child sustained injuries to head and chest and was admitted to a regional hospital.



Ms Samatova didn't disclose the gender of the child.