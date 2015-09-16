Child among injured in a collision in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Five people were injured, one of them a two-year-old child, in a collision on Tuesday in East Kazakhstan region.

The collision occurred on early Tuesday morning on the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Shemonaikha highway, according to local police. According to reports, the 31-year-old Mazda driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the oncoming lane and rammed into a Gazel van. All adults and the child injured in the road accident were transported to a hospital.