    18:51, 06 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Child dies after falling from 9th-floor window in Karaganda

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region's internal affairs department has launched a pre-trial investigation of a death of a 4-year-old boy who fell from the ninth-floor window.

    The boy plunged nine stories from the window of a block of flats in Yugo Vostok  micro-district on April 6. The child died of multiple injuries at the scene.

    The causes of the accident are investigated, the press service of the internal affairs department told.

