Child dies in burning car in Karaganda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4-year-old child died as Volkswagen Transporter car caught a fire I the city of Karaganda.

The tragedy occurred on September 2 at Mukanov Street. The firefighters immediately arrived at the scene.



"They found out that upholstery of a Volkswagen Transporter was burning and a child was inside. Unfortunately, after the fire was liquidated, the firefighters saw that the child had died. The cause of the fire is investigated," the regional emergencies department told Kazinform.