    17:17, 02 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Child dies in burning car in Karaganda

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4-year-old child died as Volkswagen Transporter car caught a fire I the city of Karaganda.

    The tragedy occurred on September 2 at Mukanov Street. The firefighters immediately arrived at the scene.

    "They found out that upholstery of a Volkswagen Transporter was burning and a child was inside. Unfortunately, after the fire was liquidated, the firefighters saw that the child had died. The cause of the fire is investigated," the regional emergencies department told Kazinform.

    Karaganda region Incidents News
