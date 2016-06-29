EN
    15:58, 29 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Child killed, 7 injured in road accident in Shymkent (PHOTO)

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Seven people were injured and a little boy was killed in a road accident in Shymkent, local police confirmed.

    According to reports, the accident happened in the suburbs of Shymkent this week.

    A shared taxi van rammed into a Daewoo car in Zhanatalap district injuring seven people.

    As a result of the collision, the 2-year-old boy died. Paramedics pronounced him dead upon arrival at the scene.

    Seven adults and another child were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

    The police are investigating. There was no immediate word on who to blame for the accident.

