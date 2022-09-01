Childcare allowance payment period to be prolonged to 18 months in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the Parliament chambers’ joint session, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has raised the issue of prolonging the period of childcare allowance payment, Kazinform reports.

Beginning from January 1, 2023, monthly allowances for childcare will be paid for a period of one and a half year, he said.

Earlier, the President announced that retirement age for Kazakhstani women would be set at 61 till 2028.



