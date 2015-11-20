ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Children's Football Academy is opened in the city of Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from "Panorama" newspaper.

The new Children's Football Academy has the status of an international as teaching of children and juniors will be carried out with the involvement of "Ajax" academy. It is known that "Ajax" football academy ranks first among the peers according to the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES). Specialists of FC "Ajax" arrive in Almaty on a monthly basis to give seminars for coaches. Total there have been held five seven-day seminars. According to the director of the newly opened Children's Football Academy Dauren Shaihina, president of the Football Federation of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kozhagapanov noted the importance of such academies which cooperate with the best specialists of the world. The academy is funded in part by private investors. Selection of children is carried out in accordance with TIPS system (technique, football intelligence, character and physical data). This system has been recommended by "Ajax" experts. The first selection was made exclusively by Holland specialist.