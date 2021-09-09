Children 5-11 can get coronavirus vaccine in Slovakia starting Thursday

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM -Children between 5 and 11 years of age can be vaccinated for coronavirus in Slovakia beginning Thursday, the country’s health minister said Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Vladimir Lengvarsky made the decision on advice from experts and doctors.

Noting vaccination for those older than 12 began months ago, Lengvarsky said children in the new age group can also be administered the vaccine upon the approval of parents and the child’s pediatrician.

He also noted that the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will begin next week.