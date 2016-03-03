Children among five killed as car hits camel

KHARMA. KAZINFORM: A mother and her baby and three children have been killed and five others injured when their vehicle hit a stray camel on the Kharma Road while they were proceeding to the Rinia governorate, Saudi Arabia.

The deceased and the injured were from the same family, Shadi bin Aed Al-Thubaitilocal, spokesman of the Taif Saudi Red Crescent, was quoted as saying by local media on Wednesday.

The injured were admitted to the Kharma General Hospital, he said.

Al-Thubaiti said the operation room of the Red Crescent received information about the accident at 12:40 am. "The vehicle rammed the camel on a crossroad on the way to Rinia, 15 kilometers in front of the Al-Jamhoura station."

He said that four emergency teams were immediately sent to the scene of the accident and that among those injured were a woman and her baby, Kazinform has learnt from Arab News.