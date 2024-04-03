Children from flood-stricken regions of Kazakhstan to be offered trips to recreation centers

According to Kazakh enlightenment minister Gani Beissembayev, schoolers from the regions suffered from floods are to be offered trips to children’s recreation centers, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the ministry.

During a meeting of the enlightenment ministry with the presence of the regional education departments, minister Gani Beissembayev instructed to send children from the flood-stricken regions to the country’s best summer recreation centers.

The minister pointed out the importance of creating favorable staying conditions and protection of the rights of children as well as the quality educational process. The children’s rights protection committee was tasked to organize summer holiday activities primarily for those who are in dire need of assistance.

To note, 11 year-round recreation centers of the country are ready to welcome children and provide the educational process starting from April 6.

The minister also spoke about the safety of children and assisting teachers in difficult life situations due to floods.