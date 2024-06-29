Children from Kazakhstan killed in mudslide in Kyrgyzstan

On June 28, heavy rains caused destructive mudslides in Nookat district, Osh region, Kyrgyzstan, leading to deaths among the local population and tourists. According to the preliminary data of the Kyrgyz Emergency Ministry, among the victims are underage Kazakhstani nationals. The bodies of the two underage Kazakhstani nationals were recovered, the search is underway to find the bodies of other two, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Rescue teams of Kyrgyzstan are working at the site of the incident.

Kazakhstani diplomats are in constant contact with local authorities. Our embassy in Kyrgyzstan makes sure the family members of the children died are provided with necessary assistance. The tragedy is under special control of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, reads a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Murat Nurtleu held a phone talk with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev to discuss the incident and the work of the competent state bodies of the two countries.