Children from Turkestan region to visit Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 150 children from the Turkestan region will visit the Astana Opera on July 14. A charity tour of the opera house will be organized for the young theatergoers, and an exciting concert Musical Diversity of Voices in the Kazakh language will be presented, the opera house's press office informs.

Opera soloists will perform popular arias and duets from works by Gioachino Rossini, Giuseppe Verdi, Ruggero Leoncavallo, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Georges Bizet, songs by Latyf Khamidi, Kazakh, Neapolitan songs, etc. The opera house's musicologists have prepared a fascinating story about all kinds of operatic voices: from soprano to bass.

"For harmonious personality development, it is necessary to cultivate an aesthetic sensitivity in the younger generation from early childhood. Attending concerts and performances in theatres and opera houses plays a big role in aesthetic education; therefore, in our temple of art, great attention is paid to creative projects addressed to children. It is a great joy for us that, during the summer holidays, schoolchildren from the Turkestan region will be guests of the Astana Opera. The concert program is designed for children of different ages, who will have an excellent opportunity to listen to the real academic vocals, receive information in a play-based form about the types of singing voices and appreciate their beauty. They will also learn interesting information about the composers. In addition to vocal music, the violin and cello performances will be presented to the young audience: well-known instrumental miniatures will be performed by symphony orchestra artists.

The concert's interactive form allows the hosts to communicate with young viewers and ask them questions. I think that the music event will be useful for the children and will be remembered as a highlight of their summer holidays. Practice shows that adults who bring children to our opera house also take great interest in our musical educational programs," the Head of the Astana Opera Chamber Hall Marzhan Zhakenova said.

Piano - Raushan Beskembirova, Host - Saule Mauletova.

The 50-minute concert will begin at 16:00.

Excursion to the capital for the schoolchildren will be held within the framework of the "Rukhani Zhangyru" program.