    10:56, 26 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Children mass poisoning reported in Turkistan region

    Photo credit: freepik.com

    Mass food poisoning has occurred in a private kindergarten in Keles district of the Turkistan region. After mass poisoning of 34 children, investigation has been launched, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    After breakfast, the children started to feel unwell around 11:00 a.m. on June 24. The kindergarten’s staff promptly contacted medical professionals to provide first aid. Currently, the condition of the hospitalized children is being closely monitored by doctors.

    According to the press service of the Department of Education of the Turkistan region, the mass poisoning case is now under the control of the Department. The District Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance conducted the inspection work. Porridge and milk given to the children for breakfast were sent for examination. Local police initiated a criminal case in connection with the case at the Keles District Police Department.

