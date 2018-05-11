Children's book festival to take place in CIS in 2019

MINSK. KAZINFORM A festival of books for children and youth will be arranged in the CIS member states in 2019, BelTA learnt from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The festival is expected to take place during spring holidays at the end of March 2019, BelTA reports.



The festival will be held at schools, kindergartens, libraries, book stores, orphanages, and community centers.



The event is aimed to introduce young readers to the best editions of literature of the CIS nations, to promote quality literature for children, to shape a taste for good literature among children, and to revive the tradition of family reading.



The Children's Book Week has been taking place in Russia during spring holidays for nearly 75 years already.



This event offers an opportunity to meet with publishers and authors, to take part in master classes, roundtable sessions, presentations of paper and electronic books, exhibitions, literature fests and quizzes.



Members of the Commonwealth of Independent States were invited to join this campaign.



A decision was made to set up a working group to harmonize draft provisions of the festival. This document will be studied by the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 17-18 May.