TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:08, 21 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Children's domestic flights to be subsidized in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Culture and Sports Ministry plans to subsidize free air travel for children, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On the sidelines of the governmental meeting held on Tuesday, Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly informed of development of a special subsidy programme.

    In his words, the programme is based on KIDS GO FREE 1+2 principle (1 parent + 2 children) which means that two children under 15 may travel free with a paying parent, given that supporting documents are provided.

    He added that the programme will subsidize domestic flights only.

    The Minister explained that this measure will make domestic travels more attractive.

    As for the terms of the programme's launch, Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said it would take probably a month or two. "We will do our best to accelerate the programme," he promised.

    Tourism Ministry of Culture and Sport
