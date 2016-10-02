Children's Football Academy «Derby» opens doors in Kostanay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The opening ceremony of the Children's Football Academy "Derby" was held at Sports Complex "Sunkar" in Kostanay, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of FC Tobol.

Parents and young footballers came to feel the atmosphere of the place where the children will master the art of football. After the opening ceremony, children took part in the first open training session.







Children aged 3-12 will attend the academy that sets ambitious goals.



"The higher the level of our football, the more people will be fond of it and watch the games of our national football team. Everything starts with little children. We give them the opportunity to feel the ball and to fall in love with football!" said Ilya Baigabulov, founder of the academy.







Sergey Maslenov, who has experience of working with young and professional footballers, became the head coach of the academy.



"We are excited to see you all here. I would like children to play football since early childhood and to see them wearing FC Tobol jerseys in the future," Maslenov said at the opening ceremony.



It should be noted that the Private Children's Football Academy "Derby" and FC Tobol signed a cooperation agreement. As per the agreement, the most talented students of the academy will join the squad of the football club in the future. FC Tobol, in turn, will render methodical assistance and all-round support to the academy. Partnership is aimed at developing mass sport in the region.