Children's hotline project launched in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Children's crisis hotline project has launched in Aktobe. Physiologists told about children's and teens' problems at today's press conference held at the regional communications service, Kazinform reports.

The 24-hour hotline provides urgent psychological and legal assistance, emotional support to troubled teens and children. Last year 483 people called the helpline. The main problems the kids face are child-parent relationship problems, problems at school, and deviant behavior.



It is available via a phone, call 8(3172) 909-000, or chat via WhatsApp at 87074139000.