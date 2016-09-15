Children’s Ombudsman: There are 12,000 disadvantaged families in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of disadvantaged families in Kazakhstan makes 12,000 annually, according to Children's Rights Ombudsman Zagipa Baliyeva.

“The internal affairs authorities register annually more than 12 disadvantaged families, where the number of children varies from 17,000 to 18,000 in total. Almost every day, they have to survive near their problematic parents who used to humiliate their children morally and physically,” said Zagipa Baliyeva at the International Symposium on Prevention of Violence against Children in Closed Institutions of Central Asia.

Baliyeva expressed also concern over the number of children with deviant behavior, who have problems with juvenile police from early childhood.

“At least 10,000 children annually are registered by juvenile police for various delinquencies. Thus, in the first half of 2016, minors committed 1,549 delinquencies, while in the same period in 2015, this figure equaled 2,239. 179 teenagers have been sentenced this year for crimes (202- in 2015), and 53 teenagers have been placed in juvenile correctional facilities (67 – in 2015),” she added.