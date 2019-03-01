Children's Ombudsman visited Zhastar Uyi adaptation center

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Children's Ombudsman of Kazakhstan Saule Aitpayeva took part in an enlarged meeting of the Republican Council of the Heads of Organizations for Orphans and Abandoned Children.

Those attending the event on Thursday were Vice Minister of Education and Science Elmira Sukhanberdiyeva, Deputy Chairman of the Children's Rights Protection Committee Erzhan Erssainov, Director of the Republicn Educational-Methodological Center of Supplementary Education Raissa Sher, representatives of the local executive authorities, NGOs, heads of educational institutions etc.



The meeting participants adopted recommendations on further development of the support of orphanage leavers and discussed the new approaches to the transformation of orphanages.



Special attention was given to the support of the leavers of orphanages, their successful socialization and integration into the society.



On March 1, Saule Aitpayeva visited the Center for Adaptation and Support of Leavers of Zhastar Uyi Social Institutions. The centers offer favorable conditions for the life and adaptation of orphanage leavers in the modern society.



The Deputy told about the three main areas of implementation of the social policy outlined by the Head of State at the jubilee Congress of Nur Otan Party. These are increasing the incomes and support of disadvantaged families,; settlement of housing-related issues of the low-income people; and improvement of education and healthcare sectors and all-round development of the regions.