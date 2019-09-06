EN
    20:02, 06 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Children’s Rehab Center to be opened in Almaty rgn

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A rehabilitation center for children with special needs is planned to be opened in a new hospital in the Zhambyl district of Almaty region.

    The project is implemented by the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the framework of Nursultan Nazarbayev’s initiative called «Kamkorlyk», Kazinform reports.

    The center will be able to serve 600 children a year on a free basis. Children with disorders of the musculoskeletal system, with disorders of the central nervous system and kids with other developmental features will get comprehensive rehabilitation in the center.

    It should be noted that similar centers and classes will be opened with the support of the First President's Fund in eight regions of the country.



